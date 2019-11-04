Srikalahasthi Pipes releases financial results

Chennai: Srikalahasthi Pipes Limited recently announced its financial results for quarter and half year ended 30 September 2019. The Board of Directors of Srikalahasthi Pipes Limited at its meeting held on 31 October approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year.

According to a press release, the profit before tax for the quarter ended 30 September was Rs 57.16 crores as compared to Rs 46.29 crores in the corresponding quarter of previous year. The Profit after tax for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 is Rs. 35.91crores as against Rs.33.26 crores in the same quarter of previous year. The cumulative profit after tax for the half-year ended 30 September 2019 was Rs.69.28 crores as against Rs.50.55 crores in the corresponding half-year ended 30 September 2018, thus registering an increase of about 37 per cent, the release added.