Will Delhi pollution hit Chennai?

Chennai: Refuting theories which claimed that Delhi’s smog descending over Tamilnadu’s skyline, the Indian Metereological Department today stated that the capital’s pollution level would not affect the southern State.

However, Chennai woke up to a smoky Monday. Several city residents posted pictures of grey skyline on social media.

The air quality index in various places in the city was found unhealthy this morning. At Alandur it was 183, 180 in Manali and 174 in US Consulate.

Healthy Energy Initiative in India coordinator Shweta Narayan said, ”During the June monsoon, the cloud goes up to Himalays, get hit and come back. It results in Northeast monson and brings rain to the east coast (Tamilnadu). So, it is possible that the wind carries the smog.”

She further stated that the phenomenon of particulate matters travelling to east coast happens every year from November to February. ”During certain times, the air pollution level will be less if it gets subdued by the rains,” Shweta added.

Yesterday, weather enthusiasts took to social media to explain the situation of smog travelling down to parts of TN due to weak northeast monsoon.

According to them, the strong continental winds in the place of Easterlies could result in increased pollution levels. The weather watchers also state that the lack of rains and winds to counter the pollution would result in smog spreading in the State.

Due to the alarming unhealthy air quality, there was a high-level meeting between officials yesterday.