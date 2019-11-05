16-year-old Harsimran invited to train in NBA Global Academy

New Delhi: India’s 16-year-old Harsimran Kaur will take part in a multi-week training camp at The NBA Global Academy in Canberra, beginning Thursday, making her the first prospect from the Academies Women’s Program and the first female prospect from outside of Australia to visit the facility. The teenager will train at Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence from 7-24 November.

Harsimran was named MVP at the third NBA Academies Women’s Program camp held in Mumbai last month. The youth player from Punjab has represented India at multiple events, including 3×3 Asian Championships held in Jakarta in August.

Harsimran was also one of the four Indian girls invited to the first Next-Generation program at the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Tampa in April, competing against top USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team members. This was followed by her participation in Basketball Without Borders Asia in Tokyo this summer.

During her time in Canberra, Harsimran will participate in practices, three-on-three scrimmages and weight training sessions alongside top Australian prospects and under the guidance of coaches from the NBA Academy.

Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence is the premier training center for Australia’s top male and female basketball prospects. A number of current NBA and WNBA players previously trained at the Centre of Excellence, including Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns), Liz Cambage (Las Vegas Aces), Matthew Dellavedova (Cleveland Cavaliers), Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz) and Dante Exum (Utah Jazz). In addition to participating in basketball development activities designed to improve her skillset, shooting, and physical conditioning, she will also participate in life skills development focused on education, mental health and wellness, and nutrition.

“I’m so excited for this great opportunity. This opportunity to train at the NBA Global Academy will not only identify and address the areas I need to work on but also serve as a platform to showcase my skills and what I am capable of going forward,” said Harsimran.