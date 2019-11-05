Case against Meera Mithun

Chennai: The city police have registered a case against actress and former Bigg Boss participant Meera Mithun for issuing death threat to a hotel staff two days ago after a press conference.

According to sources, during the media interaction, Meera had levelled allegations against Vijay TV and Tamilnadu police.

She stated that police officials had been accepting bribes from people who are against her and were not willing to file the FIRs.

After the press conference, the hotel employee, identified as Arun, asked her why she was criticising the police, sources said and added that Meera responded by issuing death threats to him. Subsequently, he filed a complaint against her.

It may be noted that, Meera slammed makers of the reality show for utilising her image for TRP ratings. She claimed that she was not paid for her 35 days stay inside the Bigg Boss house.

Previously, she kicked up a controversy accusing actor Kamal Haasan, who was the host of Bigg Boss, of nepotism for getting her replaced in a film with Akshara Haasan.

Meera faced police inquiry in the past following allegations that she cheated businessmen and models of several lakhs of rupees.

The model is currently in Mumbai. She claimed that she had received anonymous calls threatening an acid attack.