College student shot dead near Chennai

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a polytechnic college student was dead after being shot by a group of men at Venkatamangalam, near Vandalur, on the outskirts of Chennai today.

According to sources, the victim was identified as Mukesh. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Mukesh was at Venkatamangalam when a group of men approached him.

A quarrel broke out between them and one of them took a gun and shot in the head. Later, they fled the spot.

Passersby rushed Mukesh to a private hospital, where he died without responding to the treatment.

Police suspect a personal vendetta to be the reason. Further inquiries are underway.