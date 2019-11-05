College student shot in Kanchipuram

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a polytechnic college student was shot by a group of men at Venkatamangalam, Kanchipuram today.

According to sources, the victim was identified as Mukesh. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Mukesh was at Venkatamangalam when a group of men approached him.

A quarrel broke out between them and one of them took a gun and shot at Mukesh. Later, they fled the spot.

Passersby rushed Mukesh to a private hospital, where is undergoing treatment.

Police suspect a personal vendetta to be the reason. Further inquiries are underway.