NGOs, residents revive two tanks in Velacheri

Chennai: Residents of Velacheri are an elated lot after two tanks–Puliyankeni Kulam located at Brahmin Street and Nattar Kuttai at Nattar Street– were revived.

The mission was made special with school students drawing pictures on the tanks’ walls to add to the aesthecity. The efforts of organisations like Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) and Save Water Bodies paid off as the dried up tanks which were used as dumping ground for waste are now a scenic beauty.

The organisations and students of DAV, St Britto’s and Ramakrishna schools came together for the task.The children painted the walls based on the theme of saving rainwater and protecting turtles and fish living in the tank.

Nearly 200 persons gathered for the cleaning and beautification work. A number of fishermen from Neelankarai also joined in the efforts. They used boats to clear that water hyacinths.

It is learnt that the role of NGOs end here and it is now left to the civic body to build a walkers’ path and a boundary fence. The revival work began in June, with volunteers pouring in on weekends to clean the plastic waste. Earth movers were pressed into service to deepen the tanks.

The residents consider the recent rains as a reward from nature, as now the tanks are brimming with water. Members of Save Water Bodies say that they would continue monitoring the tanks and set aside few days to clean it.

The tanks were covered with water hyacinths, construction debris, wild grass, garbage, dirty water and plenty of plastic waste. Puliyakeni was once used to provide drinking water to Velacheri residents. People are happy that the two tanks are back to shape now.