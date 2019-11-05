PWD desilts Adambakkam Lake in Chennai

Chennai: Bringing joy to residents, Public Works Department (PWD) has desilted Adambakkam Lake and has plans to build a park along with a walkway along the lake bund.

”We have issued a notification to the encroached hutments along the waterbody and the counter affidavit has also been filed for the legal issue. Upon clearing, there will be a pathway constructed and a park,” said a well-placed source from the department.

Further, the officials have received Rs 13.90 crore to carry out the project. As part of which, the source informed that uniform deepening for about 1.5 metre will be done in the lake and stormwater drain will be connected with to ensure that freshwater enters the lake.

”A cut-and-cover (flood mitigation) drain will be constructed along the road and joined with Veerangal Odai. Flood regulator outlet for Adambakkam Lake will be constructed and connected with Veerangal Odai. The broken portion of the Odai will be repaired. We are likely to receive a Government Order soon and the work of beautifying and encroachment eviction work is likely to begin from January,” added the source.

It may be noted that Federation of Adambakkam Welfare Associations (FAWA) had initiated the desilting and restoration work long back. FAWA president Augustine David said, ”The boundaries of the lake has been extended by 2 week and water hyacinths are removed from the lake.”

While he says that it certainly is a positive step in the development, he alleges that a section of people are favouring the illegal occupants and are trying to get patta.