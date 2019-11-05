Susi Ganesan begins Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’

Chennai: Director Susi Ganesan has begun shooting for the Hindi remake of his Tamil hit Thiruttu Payale 2. After wooing audiences with his roles in Bard of Blood and Saand Ki Aankh, actor Viineet Kumar is working in the movie.

The movie features Urvashi Rautela, who will be seen playing the love interest of Viineet. The film’s shooting is currently taking place in Varanasi. “The script is very interesting and something very different for me. Also I’m glad that I’m shooting in Varanasi which is my hometown and the shoot was very well timed,” says Viineet.

The original film starred Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul in the lead roles.