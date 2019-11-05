Tamilnadu defeats Maharashtra

Chennai: Tamilnadu defeated Maharashtra by 14 runs in a BCCI Men Under-23 Elite A One-Day thriller in Mysuru on Monday with M Siddharth starring with the ball, taking four wickets.

Batting first, Tamilnadu managed to score 147 runs on the board with S Radhakrishnan and RS Jaganath Srinivas chipping in with valuable 37 and 35 respectively. Maharashtra’s bowlers Rishabh Karwa (3/37) and Akshay Kalokhe (3/25) took three wickets each.

Defending 148, left-arm spinners M Sidharth and Mohan Prasath made it difficult for the opposition to score and also took seven wickets between them as Maharashtra was skittled out for a paltry 133.

Brief scores: Tamilnadu 147 all-out in 42 overs (S Radhakrishnan 37, RS Jaganath Sinivas 35, Rishabh Karwa 3/37, Akshay Kalokhe 3/25) beat Maharashtra 133 all-out in 27.3 overs (Pavan Shah 29, Atharva Kale 40, M Siddharth 4/37, S Mohan Prasath 3/31).