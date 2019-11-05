Tamilnadu govt issues warning to onion traders

Chennai: With increase in onion rates, the State government today said strict action will be taken against vendors who illegally stock the vegetable and sell it for exorbitant price.

”Action will be taken against retailers who have more than 10 metric tonnes and wholesale vendors who have more than 50 metric tonnes of onion. Many teams have been formed to monitor this,” a release said.

It further said to control the rise in price, a team of officials have been deputed to Nasik to procure onions.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recently held a review meeting about the increase in price of onion. Meanwhile, the prices of onion have come down in Chennai and other parts of Tamilnadu.