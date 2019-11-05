Union Bank of India conducts vigilance awareness week

Chennai: Union Bank of India recently observed Vigilance Awareness week in all its branches and offices. During the week-long celebrations, to spread awareness among employees, workshops and competitions were being conducted. Union Bank of India organized various competitions on topics related to integrity, morals and ethics and anti-corruption in number of schools, colleges and gram sabha meetings, respectively across country.

The Vigilance Awareness walk with participation by employees of all three banks viz. Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank was held here in the city on 2 November at Elliots beach, Besant Nagar.