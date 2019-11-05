‘Vijay-64’ shoot in Delhi cancelled

Chennai: The shooting for Vijay’s 64th film currently on in New Delhi has been cancelled today following pollution threat in national capital.

The team was shooting at a private college in Delhi. They decided to postpone the schedule due to pollution.

”The bad quality of air has forced the team to shoot only a few indoor sequences, eventually affecting the scheduled time,” sources said.

Directed by Logesh Kanakaraj, the movie stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanoo among others. Malavika Mohanan of Petta fame and Antony Varghese of Angamaly Diaries fame will also be seen in the film.