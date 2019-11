Chennai: Amid talks about the possibility of conducting civic polls by the end of this year, DMDK will hold a meeting of its district secretaries on 7 November at 10 am.

A release said the meeting at the party head office in Koyambedu will be chaired by DMDK general secretary Vijayakanth,

”All the district secretaries are to attend the meeting without fail,” the release added. The DMDK was part of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.