There are very few few movies in Indian cinema made in and around water. To fill the void comes Jwalai. A major portion of the movie is shot under water. The makers are planning to shoot the rest in and around small islands near Indian Ocean.

Produced by Manusha and directed by Rahman Jibreel, the movie is a revenge drama. Rahman Jibreel had worked as assistant to veteran Balu Mahendra and filmmaker Jothi Krishna.

Since the movie demanded an actor to dedicate all his time for the film, Rahman chose to play the lead besides directing the film. He has undergone physical transformation for the role and even hit the gym hard.

“Though the movie has been titled Jwalai meaning fire, we shot in under sea. It conveys a lot of meaning. There is anger, agony, frustration, love in our hearts. They all stay like fire. And our body is like a ocean,” says the filmmaker.

“It is the tale of a man who goes on a revenge mode when his existence is under threat. Hollywood cinematographer who was part of films like City of Lights and Pilot Cafe cranks camera. We shot the movie is huge budget,” adds the filmmaker.