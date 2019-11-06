Couple arrested for blackmailing minor girl

Chennai: A man and a woman have been arrested for blackmailing a minor girl and extracting Rs 1.75 lakh from her, claiming that they had intimate pictures and videos of her with her boyfriend.

According to police, Balaji (38) of Guduvanchery and her girlfriend Sanjana (28) ran tuition classes at a house in T Nagar. The ‘home tuitions’ have been taking places for over two years with 100-odd students. The minor and her boyfriend also attended the classes.

The victim, who was below 16 years of age, filed a complaint with the police that recently, Sanjana and Balaji began blackmailing her saying they would upload her pictures on social media.

Out of fear, she began stealing her mother’s jewellery and cash from her house and gave them to the duo on several occasions. It is said she gave them Rs 1.75 lakh. The incident came to light after her parents found the valuables missing from the house.

Police said, the accused did not have any pictures of the minor girl as they had claimed. Sanjana and Balajai were subsequently arrested.

An Inspector of police investigating the case said the process of filing a charge sheet was underway and the duo have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.