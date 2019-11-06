DMK treasurer Durai Murugan hospitalised

Chennai: DMK treasurer Durai Murugan was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals at Greams Road here today.

Sources said this was a routine check up and he was fine. Doctors, who are attending on him, said he would be returning home soon.

Durai Murugan has been facing health issues lately. In January, he was admitted to hospital with a heart problem. Then it was urinary infection.

During counting of votes after the 2019 general elections, he was again hospitalised and was discharged after treatment. In June, the 81-year-old Katpadi MLA was admitted due to fever.