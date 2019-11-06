Double delight for Kamal fans tomorrow

Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s 65th birthday will be celebrated tomorrow and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief will unveil the statue of his father Srinivasan in his native Paramakudi.

Sources say some important announcements are expected at the event. Meanwhile, a series of programmes are organised by Raajkamal Films International as part of the birthday celebrations as well as Kamal Haasan completing six decades in cinema.

On 8 November, Kamal Haasan will unveil the statue of his mentor, writer and director K Balachandar at the new office premises of Raajkamal Films International. The event will be attended by K Balachandar’s family.

In the commemoration of 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi, a special screening of Kamal’s popular movie Hey Ram – An experiment with truth has been kept at 3.30 pm in Satyam Cinemas at Royapettah.

On 16 November, a grand musical tribute ‘Ungal Naan – 60 glorious years’ has been organised that will witness the performances of Ilayaraja in the presence of Rajinikanth, who shares a 40-year-old friendship with Kamal Haasan.