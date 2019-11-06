Editorial: Police pain

At last, Delhi police personnel ended their nearly 11-hour-long protest on Tuesday after assurance by senior officers that their grievances would be addressed.

Addressing the protesters, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha urged them to end the stir and resume duty, while assuring them that a review petition would be filed against the Delhi High Court order in connection with a clash between cops and lawyers at the Tis Hazari court complex.

The Delhi police was facing a virtual revolt from its rank and file earlier on Tuesday as thousands of personnel laid siege outside the police headquarters, rejecting their chief’s pleas to go back to work.

The unprecedented protests were triggered by two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday and another on Saturday, after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

A senior officer said an FIR had already been lodged regarding the incident that took place on Monday where a policeman, who was on his bike, beaten up by a lawyer outside the Saket court. The injured police personnel will get an ex-gratia of at least Rs 25,000. All possible medical assistance will be provided to the injured police personnel, the officer said.

In an audio massage, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said: ”In the last few days, we have worked with patience and restraint. The law and order has been maintained throughout these incidents which shows our professionalism and strength.”

”We understand your pain and relate to it as well…. We are elevating the matter to higher commissions,” Patnaik said.

Thousands of police personnel gathered outside the police headquarters during the protest that started at around 9 am. ”Since we protect the law, we should abide the law everywhere. The Delhi police is known for its ability to work under difficult situations,” Patnaik said.

”We must maintain that behaviour…. The matter is being investigated by the special investigation team (SIT).”

Police is an essential service and the personnel should not be allowed to protest. At the same time, their genuine demands should be addressed with utmost priority.