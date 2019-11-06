JIT retains Inter-Zonal Basketball championship

Chennai: The Jeppiaar Institute of Technology (JIT), Sriperumpudur boys team retained the Anna University Inter-Zonal Basketball championship for seventh year in a row as they defeated St Josephs College of Engineering, in the finals held recently at Sairam Engineering College premises, near Tambaram, here.

According to a release, nineteen teams contested in this tournament that served as the selection trials for the Anna University team to the inter-university tourney, which will be held at Chennai later. In the finals, the dominant JIT boys beat their opponents easily with a big margin 56-38 without much fight to clinch the championship for the seventh year ina row, The winners college Director N. Marie Wilson felicitated the boys.

Scores:

Final: Jeppiaar Institute of Technology 56 ( Daniel 25, Suriya 19, Vishvesh 11) beat St. Josephs EC 38 (Thilak 18, Saurav 14).