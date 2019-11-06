Prenatal workshop to help soon to be moms

Chennai: MindFresh Training is conducting a prenatal stimulation workshop to teach the pregnant women about the cutting edge neuro-science involved in architecting a glorious destiny for the baby.

The workshop will be held at Medavakkam on 9 November. The workshop will help the expecting women to understand the passage of emotions from mother to baby, importance of emotional intelligence and learning NLP techniques to keep your emotions constructive and what do babies expect from parents while in womb. The activities will help the pregnant women to create a strong emotional bond with her baby. For details and registration, contact: 9840243113