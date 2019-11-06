South Africa crowned champions of campus cricket

Chennai: The University of Pretoria representing South Africa clinched their second Red Bull Campus Cricket title by defeating Pakistan (University of Karachi) in the final by 5 wickets at ICC Academy in Dubai recently.

In the finals, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. This decision however proved costly for the Pakistan Team as a magnificent spell from Ruan de Swart (5-12 in 3.5 overs) ripped through the Pakistani batting order restricting them to a meagre 100 runs in 15.5 overs.

Chasing a low score of 101 in the final, South Africa got off to a shaky start as they lost quick wickets early on. It was the partnership of Jandre Pretorius and Aron Visser that took South Africa past the finishing line and helped them clinch the Red Bull Campus Cricket World title for the second time.

Match Scorecard:

Pakistan (University of Karachi): 100 all out in 15.5 overs (Shahzar Hazzar 43; Ruan de Swart 5-12 in 3.5 overs) lost to South Africa (University of Pretoria): 101/5 in 15.5 overs (Jandre Pretorious 36, Aron Visser 36; Mahmood Ali 2-14 in 3 overs)