Vaibhav Reddy in a fantasy film

Vaibhav Reddy, who is busy with a couple of films, will be playing the lead in a movie titled Aalambana. A fantasy entertainer, it is directed by Pari K Vijay, who had worked as assistant in films like Mundasupatti and Indru Netru Naalai. Parvati Nair, who was last seen in Nimir, is the onscreen romantic pair of Vaibhav.

The cast includes Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Anandaraj and Dindugal Leoni. Murali Sharma plays an important role and Kabir Duhan Singh of Vedhalam fame essays the antagonist. Bankrolled by KJR Studios and producer Chandru, the technical crew comprises Hip Hop Aadhi for music, Vinod Rathinasamy behind the camera and Peter Hein for stunt choreography.