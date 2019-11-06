Vasan meets Modi, rules out merger with BJP

New Delhi / Chennai: With Tamilnadu BJP president post lying vacant for the past few months, the sudden visit of TMC chief G K Vasan to New Delhi and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led to speculations that he might be the new head of the BJP State unit and Tamil Maanila Congress would be merged with the national party.

However, speaking to mediapersons after meeting Modi in the capital, Vasan said it was just a courtesy call.

”I have no idea of merging of TMC with BJP. All these are baseless rumours. I discussed with Modi the various State and Central government schemes that are implemented in Tamilnadu. TMC has its own individuality and will continue to do so,” he added.

Tamilnadu BJP has been functioning without a head ever since the party’s former president Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed as Telangana Governor.

Many speculations were made about the new president and names including those of Vasan and Rajinikanth were rumoured to take over the reign of the party in the State.

The rumours about Vasan joining the BJP have been doing the rounds ever since he quit the Congress in 2014. In May this year, after the DMK-Congress alliance swept the Lok Sabha elections, TNCC president KS Alagiri invited TMC to merge with Congress, but Vasan rejected the invitation.

Modi’s interaction with Vasan at the Chennai airport ahead of the Second Informal India-China Summit strengthened the speculations that the BJP was trying to rope in Vasan as its State unit president.

It may be noted that TMC is part of the AIADMK, BJP, PMK and DMDK alliance which contested in the Lok Sabha election.

During his campaigning for the alliance Vasan had praised Modi and the schemes implemented by the Central government.