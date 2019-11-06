Youth who killed friend surrenders in court

Chennai: A day after murdering his friend by shooting with a gun at Vengadamangalam on the outskirts of the city, the accused Vijay surrendered before a Chengalpet court this morning.

Following the shocking incident yesterday, three special teams consisting of 50 policemen were formed to nab Vijay, a food delivery executive with an online platform.

Mukesh (19), a third year electrical and electronics engineering student of a Kolapakkam polytechnic college was shot dead by Vijay, in the latter’s house at Vengadamangalam yesterday morning.

According to reports, the duo were inside the house while Vijay’s younger brother Udaya and sister-in-law Bhavani were standing outside the house.

On hearing shots, Udaya rushed inside the house to see Vijay fleeing the spot with a pistol in a leather case and Mukesh lying in a pool of blood on the sofa.Mukesh succumbed to the bullet wound last evening.

Police have not yet confirmed why Vijay shot at Mukesh, though multiple theories were doing the rounds. It is said that an envelope with a girl’s picture was found from the scene of crime, however, it is not sure if the duo were fighting over a girl. Some sources claimed that they fought over a video game.

Another suspicion is that Vijay was in the company of local history-sheeters. It is possible that Vijay managed to get the gun from one of them and was showing off to Mukesh leading to misfiring.