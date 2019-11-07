‘Adhitya Varma’ postponed to 21 Nov

Chennai: Dhruv Vikram’s maiden venture Adithya Varma, which was supposed to release on 8 November has been pushed to 21 November. The reason for the delay is not mentioned by the makers. Banita Sandhu of Orange fame plays the heroine.

Adithya Varma is directed by Gireesaaya and produced by E4 Entertainments. The DOP for the movie is Ravi K Chandran and music is by Radhan. The editing is done by Vivek Harshan. Stunts are choreographed by Manohar Verma, Naren and the audiographer is Rajakrishnan MR.

Says Dhruv Vikram, “Everybody knows it is a remake of blockbuster Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. We are doing the Tamil version with utmost care. There is a lot of things in Adhitya Varma even more than the original. The character was really a huge challenge for me. I thank my father for giving me this opportunity.”