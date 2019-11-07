AIADMK general council meeting 24 November

Chennai: With the local body polls likely to be held next month, the ruling AIADMK has convened its general council meeting, the highest policy level decision making body, on 24 November.

This was announced in a joint statement by AIADMK co-coordinator and Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and co-ordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Pannnerselvam here today.

All the executive committee and general council members were asked to attend the meeting without fail. They said invitations woulld be sent to all the members for the meeting, to be held at Vanagaram here.