Avoid lay-off: Palaniswami tells IT companies

Chennai: Amid reports of lay-offs by several IT companies, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that it has to be prevented.

He made the statement while delivering his address at Connect 2019 – An International Conference and Exhibition on Information and Communication Technology organised by CII along with the State government here.

”For the past one month many IT companies have reportedly asked their employees to quit office. This has to be prevented completely. The possibility of preventing such lay-offs should be discussed during this conference,” he added.

He further said that last year alone Tamilnadu has garnered investments to the tune of Rs 6,500 crore.

”In my address in 2018 meet, I made an appeal to the captains of industry who were present, to extend continued support by way of fresh investments in Tamilnadu. In response to my appeal, Tamilnadu has already received 6,500 crore rupees as investments in the last one year. This has resulted in 60,100 new employments in the State. IT/ITeS sector exports have increased nearly 10 per cent and employment has increased by 4 per cent in the last one year, for which I thank leaders of the Industry. I request you to continue the same support in future also,” he said.

Palaniswami added that the government would be releasing the Electronics Hardware Manufacturing Policy, shortly. ”This new policy would enable start-ups, companies which would bring lot of investments and jobs contribute largely to the economic development of the State,” he said.

He also appealed to everybody present in the conference to extend their cooperation in establishing new IT Industries in emerging technologies like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence etc.

Palaniswami said that steps are being taken to extend internet facilities to villages. ”The present situation of people reaching out to the government will change and instead the government will start reaching the people. A State Family Database will be created to ensure the various schemes of the government reach the people effectively,” he added.

He said Tamilnadu stands first in utilising communication technology. Palaniswami said there are plenty of opportunities in Tamilnadu. ”This government will extend its full support to the investors and embrace them,” he added.

He also launched a YouTube channel to know about the various services of the State government and a software to address the doubts of the people with regards to e-seva services. Palaniswami chaired a Cabinet meeting today after the CII event.