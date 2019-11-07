Chitlapakkam residents want encroachment removed

Chennai: Members of Sri Sarvamangala Residents’ Association have requested for widening of the Chitlapakkam Main Road connecting Chitlapakkam Anna Salai-Selaiyur Mahalakshmi Nagar, to accommodate present day traffic by removing encroachments and relocating electrical poles, wherever necessary.

The request was made by association president R Venkataraman during the grievance redressal meeting held by St Thomas Mount Traffic Sub Division recently.

In the petition, he stated that the busy road is the shortest route for vehicles from MIT Bridge to reach Sembakkam, Kamarajapuram and vice-versa.

“However, this road has narrowed down heavily due to encroachments by business establishments and residential buildings, thereby depriving pedestrians a place to walk safely,” it was stated in the complaint.

It further said that necessary measures should be taken to prevent the unauthorised parking of vehicles, particularly four-wheelers, that hindered the free fl ow of traffi c in the main road.

Association secretary M Ravi informed that regarding the widening of the main road connecting Chitlapakkam Anna Salai-Selaiyur Mahalakshmi Nagar, several representations were made to all concerned.

“Previously on 7 July 2018, the matter was taken up with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (South) and the same was forwarded to the Executive Officer, Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat, for necessary action,” he added.

Similarly, members of Muthulakshmi Nagar Association, have asked the deployment of police personnel at the Chitlapakkam road junction. “Traffic police should be stationed at this junction, as it gets choked most of the time. With the lack of medians, minor accidents have become a regular affair here,” the petition mentioned.