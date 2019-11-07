Income-Tax raids at educational institutions in Chennai

Chennai: Sleuths of Income-Tax (I-T) conducted raids at Jeppiaar group of educational institutions today following allegations of tax evasion.

According to sources, searches took place at 25 educational institutes in the city and its outskirts.

According to sources, the places where the I-T raids took place include, Jeppiaar Engineering College, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, St Josephs College of Engineering, SRR College, Panimalar Engineering Collge, and Panimalar Polytechnic College.

It may be noted that in 2016, I-T department had conducted raids at Jeppiaar group which resulted in seizure of documents and cash. It is not known if anything has been seized this time.

A week ago, raids were conducted at a health, wellness and beauty chain ”Kolors Healthcare India Private Limited” following reports of tax evasion. I-T men carried out simultaneous raids at 50 places owned by Kolors in three States.