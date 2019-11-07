Kamal unveils dad’s statue

Chennai: “We should respect the work we do to earn our livelihood. Nothing is inferior to another. Developing such an attitude will generate more employment opportunities,” said actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasant today after unveiling the statue of his father and freedom fighter Srinivasan at Paramakudi.

Celebrating his 65th birthday today, Kamal Haasan, said, “Unemployment is a biggest threat to the nation. We should respect whatever job we do. I worked as hair dresser for few months with utmost dedication. Universities alone cannot create job opportunities. We should take our own efforts.”

MNM has started skill development centres across Tamilnadu and we will help youngsters overcome this problem, he added. Earlier in the day, Kamal Haasan was joined by his family members including his brother Charu Haasan at Paramakudi as part of his birthday celebrations.

Tomorrow, Kamal Haasan will unveil the statue of his mentor, writer and director K Balachandar at the new office premises of Raajkamal Films International in Chennai. The event will be attended by K Balachandar’s family. In the commemoration of 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi, a special screening of Kamal Haasan’s popular movie Hey Ram – An experiment with truth has been arranged at 3.30 pm in Sathyam Cinemas at Royapettah.