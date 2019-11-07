Man held with fake currency at Flower Bazzar in Chennai

Chennai: A man was arrested for depositing fake currency notes into a cash deposit machine in an ATM kiosk at Flower Bazzar here.

According to police, on 5 November, the manager of a private bank, Sheikh Sulaiman lodged a complaint that he found five notes of Rs 500 denomination from the bank’s ATM at Govindappan Naicken Street.

Based on the time at which the cash deposit was done, police went through the CCTV footage and found that a person identified as Lakshmi Narayanan had deposited the notes.

However, on inquiring him, police found that he had got the cash from his employer Chandraprakash Kankariya (47) who is a businessman. He had given the money to Lakshmi Narayanan to make the deposit. He was subsequently arrested.