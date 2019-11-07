‘Pachai Vilakku’ hails traffic policemen

“Tamilnadu tops the country with the highest number of fatal road mishaps. This prompted me to do a movie and create awareness among people on road safety,” says Dr Maran.

A graduate from a film institute, Maran has obtained doctorate from a deemed university on his research on road safety. Besides wielding the megaphone, Maran also plays one of the lead roles in the movie.

Speaking to News Today, Maran, says, “Pachai Vilakku (Green Light) is a film on traffic policemen and road safety. This script is based on my research on road safety. I have done short films on the subject, which were received well. Though there are many films on cops, this one is totally different. The movie will hail traffic policemen and talks about the sacrifice they make which has not been told so far in cinema.”

He adds, “It will not be preachy. There would be commercial elements in the form of humour, action and romance at right mix. I play a traffic inspector in the film.”

Maran says, “There’s a romantic angle interlaced in the story. Theesha plays the lead lady. It is a family entertainer.”

Sri Mahesh, Tara, Manobala, Imman Annachi and Nandakumar are the supporting cast. Kannada actress Roopika has been roped in for a prominent role. Shivashankar master has also choreographed a song besides playing a key character.

Maran, says, “We shot the movie in Chennai, Thiruvannamalai and Thiruporur. Coming to know the noble intention behind the film, the Chennai City Traffic policemen extended their support for my film. They granted me permission to shoot some live visuals in busy Anna Salai.”

“People should follow traffic rules. It is for their safety,” he winds up. Plans are on to release the movie this December, he adds.