Priyamani is back in K’town

Chennai: National Award winning actress Priyamani is back in Tamil cinema after a brief interval. she will play a CBI officer in a Tamil-Kannada bilingual titled Dr 56. Rajesh Anand Leela directs the film, which is said to be a sci-fi action thriller. Praveen Reddy is the lead protagonist and he has also taken the onus of story and screenplay.

Says Anand, “Priyamani was impressed when I narrated the script to her. She took time to prepare for the role of an upright CBI officer. She stumbles upon a scam and will be investigating a series of murders in the city.” Dr 56 will be Priya’s first film in K’town post her marriage with Mustafa Raj.