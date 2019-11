Actress Rakul Preet will be playing a female lead in a Bollywood movie opposite Arjun Kapoor. Sources say that it is a family drama in lighter vein.

The movie will be bankrolled by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. Newcomer Kaashvie Nair will be directing the film. Described as a coming-of-age, cross-border romance, the story has been penned by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal and Nair.

The film will go on floors this month and will be shot extensively in Punjab and Los Angeles.