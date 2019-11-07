SK’s single from ‘Hero’ goes viral

Chennai: After a big hit in Namma Veetu Pillai, actor Sivakarthikeyan awaits the release of his next Hero, an action thriller that would be out this December. The very first single track of this film Malto Kithapuleh was launched in social media Wednesday. Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, sung by Shyam Viswanathan with lyrics by Rokesh, the song straightaway topped the charts.

Hero will have two heroines, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ivana while Abhay Deol will be seen playing the baddie. Arjun, Vivek and Robo Shankar have been roped in to play pivotal roles. KJR Studios is bankrolling this venture. George C Williams cranks camera and Ruben takes care of editing. The movie is directed by P S Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame.