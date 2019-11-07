Two persons held for robbery at jewellery store in Chennai

Chennai: The city police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing five sovereigns of gold from a jewellery store at Anna Nagar some months ago.

According to police, the robbery took place at the jewellery shop in Second Avenue, Anna Nagar on 11 May. Two persons, identified as Amit Kumar (46) from Kanpur and Ganesh Soni (47) from Uttar Pradesh had visited the shop posing as customers. After going through various jewellery pieces they left without buying anything.

It was only after then the staff found five sovereigns of gold missing. Based on a complaint, police launched a search and arrested the duo yesterday.

Police said, the duo sold bed sheets on pavements for a living. The stolen jewellery was seized from them.