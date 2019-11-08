adidas football reveals encryption pack

adidas football reveals the encryption pack – an understated grey and green colour up for the Predator, NEMEZIZ, X and COPA. Individual camouflage designs have been crafted for each boot, juxtaposed against a matte finish to create a sleek and unique pattern for each silo.

The encryption pack is currently worn on pitch by some of the world’s top players including Leo Messi, Paul Pogba, Gabriel Jesus, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Paulo Dybala, Thomas Müller, James Rodríguez, Diego Costa and Mesut Özil. The pack will be available to purchase online and stores. For further details, visit: shop.adidas.co.in