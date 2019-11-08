Dhanush completes shoot in London

Actor Dhanush has completed shoot for director Karthik Subbaraj’s film in London. For this untitled gangster thriller, the entire team camped in London for more than 70 days and completed the shoot in one go.

Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen playing the romantic interest of Dhanush in the film. Reports say that Dhanush plays an Indian gangster in the film and he will be clashing against a gangster from Europe.

James Cosmo who acted in many popular Hollywood films including Highlander, Braveheart, Wonder Woman and the popular series ‘Game of Thrones’ plays the antagonist in the film which is being bankrolled by Sashikanth of Y Not Studios. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film and Shreyas Krishna takes care of the visuals.