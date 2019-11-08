Guinness World Record for brushing teeth

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited joined hands with Indian Association of Public Health Dentistry (IAPHD) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) to highlight the importance of oral care in India and set a new Guinness World Record for most number of people brushing their teeth simultaneously at a single venue.

To create this new Guinness World Record, 26,382 people including students, institute staff and tribal children gathered at KISS, to brush at the same time with Colgate Strong Teeth toothpaste and Colgate toothbrush.

Managing director of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited Ram Raghavan said, “While a lot has been achieved, there’s still a lot more work to be done. And, I think, occasions like today, help to serve as an important reminder about the importance of oral health and its positive impact on people’s health and lives. I urge everyone to continue with good Oral Care habits and as we say at Colgate, Get started with a Smile.”

Achyuta Samanta of KISS said, “Setting this 4th Guinness World Record is another demonstration of our commitment to teaching our students the right way to live and the correct oral care habits that will stay with them for life and help in building their overall health and well- being.”

Speaking on the occasion, SabyasachiSaha, Secretary of IAPHD, said, “Every year we celebrate 7 November as the National Toothbrushing Day. This year we decided to celebrate it by setting a new Guinness World Record to raise awareness and improve Oral hygiene in the country to make every Indian use a toothbrush. This record is an important milestone inthe silver jubilee celebration of Indian Association of Public Health Dentistry.”