Karunakaran to appear in small screen

Chennai: Noted actor Karunakaran will host a show titled Asaalta Alaravidum Pullingo in DTamil. The show will be premiering on 16 November at 1pm and 7 pm.

“This is the first time that such a show has been created for discerning Tamil audiences. Fail Army is the world-wide leader in funny fail videos and Karunakaran tops and tails these videos in his own inimitable humorous way, making the entire show more endearing. We are very confident that Tamil audience will lap-up this new series,” says Sai Abishek, director–content, Factual & Lifestyle Entertainment.

Speaking about his debut on television, Karunakaran, said, “I have never thought of being on TV before but couldn’t refuse this offer for two reasons. Firstly, it came from a channel I truly love and propagate and secondly, I loved the concept of Fail Army. To laugh in the face of failure is a rare ability. It is fun, and at the same time, a strong underlying message of ‘not taking yourself too seriously’ being delivered.”