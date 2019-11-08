Palo Alto Networks secures virtual environment

Chennai: Palo Alto Networks announced that ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd. has secured its virtual environment with Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Virtualized Next-Generation Firewalls with Threat Prevention.

A press release said, ESDS is one of India’s leading managed data center services and auto-scalable cloud solution providers. Established in 2005, ESDS hosts about 310 banks—including cooperative banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and payment banks—on its Banking Community cloud.

“Palo Alto Networks meets our needs from a security and operational standpoint, providing us excellent control over the applications and data hosted, and protection against both known and unknown threats, helping us enhance our growth capabilities while we embark on our digital transformation journey,” said founder, managing director and CEO of ESDS, Piyush Somani.