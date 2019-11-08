Rajini: Efforts to give colour to Thiruvalluvar and me will fail

Chennai: “Attempts are being made by a few to paint me with saffron. Neither me nor saint poet Thiruvalluvar will succumb to it,” said actor Rajinikanth.

Addressing media persons at his Poes Garden residence here today, Rajinikanth, said, “BJP never made an appeal to me to join their party. BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan visited me to just greet me on being selected for an award at International Film Festival in India at Goa. However, attempts are being made to paint me with saffron. I will never fall in the trap.”

Asked about the ongoing controversy on poet Thiruvalluvar, Rajinikanth said, “It is sad that politics is being played out on Thiruvalluvar. He was a great gnani (epitome of knowledge). He is a Siddhar, who is beyond all religions and castes.”

Calling Thiruvalluvar a theist, Rajinikanth, said, “It is BJP’s individual decision to adorn him with a saffron robe which they did in their website, and social media accounts. But it resulted in political war of words. There are a plenty of issues that affect people today. They need to be discussed. Controversy around Thiruvalluvar sounds very silly.”

Responding to a query, Rajinikanth, who announced a couple of years ago that he would contest 2021 Assembly elections, said, “We will not be contesting the local body polls.” He also said there is a political vacuum in Tamilnadu. Rajini urged the Central government to take steps to boost economic growth. The superstar said he will continue to act in films till his political journey formally begins.

On Ayodhya issue, he said the judgement to be given by the Supreme Court should be respected. ‘We should maintain peace and calm.’

Asked about his wife Latha Rajinikath calling on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Rajinikanth, said, “She will soon be starting an NGO called Peace for Children, which will ensure all-round welfare of children. She discussed about it in detail with the Chief Minister.”

Earlier, taking part at the unveiling of his mentor and legendary filmmaker K Balachander’s statue at Kamal Haasan’s Raj Kamal International office at Alwarpet, Rajinikanth, said, “KB sir was ‘Pithamaha’ of Indian cinema. Kamal Haasan is his adorable child. He would even admire the way Kamal sleeps after shoots.”

Heaping laurels on Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, said, “Though he has forayed into politics, he has not forgotten cinema. It is a great gesture on his part to unveil the statue of KB sir.”

“I liked Kamal Haasan’s Apoorva Sagodharargal a lot. After watching the movie, I rushed to his house and appreciated him. I also loved his Devar Magan. It is a cult classic,” Rajini said.

“Whenever I get time, I watch Marlin Brando’s Godfather, Sivaji Ganesan’s Thiruvilayadal and Kamal Haasan’s Hey Ram. I would have watched Hey Ram at least 40 times,”Rajinikanth added.