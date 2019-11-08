Rajini’s ‘Darbar’ motion poster goes viral

The motion poster of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar was released by Kamal Haasan in Tamil, Salman Khan (Hindi), Mahesh Babu (Telugu) and Mohanlal (Malayalam) respectively. No sooner it was out, it started to spread viraly. Fans of Rajinikanth went boin a celebration mode.

In the motion poster, we see Rajinikanth as a stylish cop who is in the middle of a fight. He looks majestic while seated on a rolling chair. Sources close to the team revealed that this rolling chair fight sequence would one of the highlights of Darbar. Anirudh’s music was the motion poster’s highlight.

Produced by Lyca, the movie is directed by A R Murugadoss. Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. The technical crew of Darbar comprises of music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and editor Sreekar Prasad. Plans are on to release the movie 10 January as part of Pongal festival.