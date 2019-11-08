Street foods from north visit Chennai

Chennai: If you’re a foodie who likes street foods, Sigree Global Grill is organising a street food festival where you can pamper your taste buds by exploring dishes which are famous in New Delhi, Amristar, Mumbai and more.

I started with iconic Pani Puri and Bhel Puri which are not anything unusual for Chennai foodies. May be because most of the Pani Puri shops in the city are run by north Indians who give us the authentic tastes.

The starters are extremely good especially if you start with Rawalpindi Paneer Tiika. And I moved on to Basil Pesto Grill Mushroom, which gives an unique taste apart from regular mushroom fries. After tasting other usual vegetarian starters like Cajun Spicy Potato and Cheese and Olive Pizza, I moved on to non-vegetarian starters.

Coriander Coconut Fish Tikka and the Curry Leaf Prawn are must try ones in non-vegetarian starters. Fish Tikka was not spicy enough but still it tried to give the authentic street food experience and the starters served here will make you crave for more.

I was told that street food festival is arranged from the hustling streets of Old Delhi to the by lanes of Amritsar, the Khau Galli of Mumbai and the scintillating tastes of coastal India. Before jumping on to the main course, you can try the Mutton Keema Pav which gives unique taste apart from usual Vada Pav experience.

In the main course, there are not much to explore but Fish Mangalorean Curry along with Mutton Dum Biryani are off the charts. They also have Kadai Chicken and Egg Masala which should be tried with the Naan.

One thing is sure about the street festival; they have many varieties of vegetarian dishes than for non-veg lovers. The veg menu has dishes like Paneer Mattar, Chef Special Green Vegetable, Vegetable Hakka Noodles and types of Naan. Before I finish off the Naan served with Kadai Chicken, they served the desserts like Mousse – Rosogola and Chocloate varieties. They also have Coconut Payasam, Cup Cake, Imarti with Rabri and Fresh Fruits.

The Old Delhi’s favourite Dilli Tikki Chole Chaat, Paani Puri and Samosa Chaat to other nostalgic favourites like Methi Mirch Aloo, Palak Patta Chaat, Tandoori Tangi, Mutton Gilafi Seekh and desert like Moong Dal Halwa are the must try in the festival. The Street Food Festival ends on 20 November at Sigree Global Grill, The Spring Hotel. They are open for lunch and dinner.

For Reservations: +91 93626 44345 / +91 44 2823 8340 / +91 44 4266 4222