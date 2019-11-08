T R Jawahar presents his book to Governor

Chennai: News Today, Maalaisudar and Talk Media Group Editor T R Jawahar called on Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai and presented a copy of his book Why TN is forbidden land.

The book, a compilation of articles written by Jawahar in his column ‘Point Blank’ after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, explains various factors that make Tamilnadu a forbidden land, away from the national mainstream.

The book also has a collection of handwritten articles penned by him from 2013 to April 2019.

At a function held at T Nagar recently, Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, T Nagar, Secretary, Swami Padmasthananda released the book and Maalaisudar Editor M Subramanian received the first copy.