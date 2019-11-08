Tamilnadu Ministers dig Stalin’s MISA ‘mystery’

Chennai: Minister for Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan today said in two days time, he will present proof of if DMK president M K Stalin was arrested under MISA Act or not during the emergency period.

Speaking to reporters here, Pandiarajan said Stalin could have released the proof of his arrest if it was true.

Pandiarajan also thanked Stalin for asking his party cadres not to protest against him. DMK cadres burnt effigies of Pandiarajan after the Minister’s statement recently.

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said Ismail and Shah Commission did not mention Stalin in their reports.

”Even in the book written by Chezhiyan (on MISA), Stalin’s name is not there. Stalin should answer why his name is not in the list,” Jayakumar said.

In the meantime, senior politician Karate R Thiyagarajan said just like all other political leaders Stalin too was arrested under MISA Act.

”Stalin was imprisoned at the Chennai Central prison. When police attacked Stalin in prison, former Mayor Chitty Babu protected him losing his life in the process. Even former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had said this several times. However, Stalin did not do much to Chitty Babu’s family after his demise. Chitty Babu’s elder son Sekar was not given seat to contest in the Assembly elections. Sekar left Tamilnadu and settled in USA. Chitty Babu’s second son Sugumar was made Stalin’s assistant when he was Chennai’s Mayor and later Deputy Chief Minister. Apart from this nothing has been done to the family,’ he said in a statement and added that the present government led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has given a top post to Sugumar in the Chennai Corporation, based on the recommendations made by Minister S P Velumani.