Chennai: National Award winner Bobby Simha is playing a meaty role in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, to be directed by Shankar.

Bobby Simha plays a police officer’s role with negative shades in it. The film also has Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Vivekh, Samuthirakani, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vidyut Jammwal among others and Anirudh composes the music.

A major portion of the movie was shot in Rajashthan and Gwalior recently.