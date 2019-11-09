Editorial: Number game

Maharashtra politics has taken a new turn with both BJP and Shiv Sena lashing out at each other immediately after Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister to Governor B S Koshyari. Interestingly Fadnavis has been asked to continue as caretaker until alternative arrangements were in place. While Fadnavis said his party had never agreed to share the Chief Minister’s post with the Sena and would not tolerate the kind of criticism the Sena had heaped upon Modi, Uddhav accused the BJP of lying and regretted that he had allied with the wrong people.

No party has staked claim to form government, which is anyway not possible without involving either the BJP or the Shiv Sena. Any such coalition would need either of them to play the lead role. Both have however, claimed that they would have their way.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena contested the Maharashtra Assembly election as an alliance and people gave them a clear majority 161 seats in the 288-member house. The other alliance, of the NCP-Congress, got 98 seats. But after winning the election on popular mandate, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance delved into infighting over a secret understanding over power-sharing. The logjam continues. Coming days will be crucial for both the parties.