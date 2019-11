Emraan Hashmi’s ‘The Body’ to release 12 Dec

Actor Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming suspense thriller, The Body, will release on 13 December. Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, the film is inspired by the Spanish thriller El Cuerpo.

The Body revolves around a police officer’s search for a body gone missing from a morgue. The film features Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika.

Apart from announcing the release date, the makers have also unveiled the movie’s official poster in which blood can be seen spilling on a floor from a wine glass.